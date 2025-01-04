Rescues in Action: Andy and Ángel

ANDY

This handsome little heartbreaker is Andy, a 9-10 month old, 14 lb bundle of energy and affection! With his adorable hound ears, long terrier legs, and sleek athletic build, he’s the perfect mix of sweet and spunky.

Andy was found as a stray last month, sporting multiple wounds, including a fractured jaw. Thanks to the amazing team at HCPRC, his jaw was surgically repaired, and he’s healing beautifully. He’s still on soft food and his supportive muzzle for two more weeks, but don’t let that fool you – Andy is full of life, playful, snuggly, and ready to take on the world!

🌟 The Rundown on Andy:



Neutered, microchipped, and fully up-to-date on vaccines

Loves cats and does great with them!

Good with dogs but can be a little bossy – he’d thrive with a dog buddy who doesn’t mind his confident personality.

Kid-friendly but would do best with gentle children who respect his healing process.

Andy is searching for a home that can match his active lifestyle and give him the love and attention he deserves. If you’re looking for a fun-loving, affectionate, and adventurous companion, Andy is your guy!

Contact Animalluvrs if you would like to adopt at this link

Ángel and forever fosters

Just hours before his time was up, Ángel’s life changed forever. Found as a stray and placed on a three-day hold, he was scheduled to be euthanized because his body is riddled with cancer—masses on his spleen, external tumors, and a heartbreaking diagnosis that left him with little time.

But Ángel’s story didn’t end there. His gentle spirit, loving gaze, and sweet nature couldn’t be ignored. Despite his challenges, he deserved more than a cold, sterile room. He deserved love.

Today, Ángel is experiencing what every dog should: kindness, warmth, and a family who adores him. His days are now filled with soft couches, laughter, and unconditional love. We don’t know how much time we have, but every moment will be a gift—for him and for us.

Ángel, you are safe, cherished, and deeply loved. 💕

And while Ángel is already in his forever foster home, you also can help other older or terminally ill pets live out their final years or months in a loving home. These are dogs that are not being adopted out but still deserve a place to feel loved and comforted.

Shelters across the Bay Area have dogs that need forever foster homes. You can provide a safe place for them as they live out the rest of their lives. All you need to do is contact a local shelter and ask them if they have any animals that need forever fosters. Kelly with Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue says most likely, the rescue will have many.

More on the shelter at this link