ST. PETE, Fla — Are you looking for a Velcro dog? Look no further than at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

WFTS

Here's what Pet Pal had to say about him:

"Amoroso is a sweet boy just waiting to find his perfect lap. He might seem a little shy at first, but if you give him a chance to get to know you, he will give you all the love he has. Amoroso three-and-a-half-year-old, 13-pound Dachshund/Chihuahua mix."

If you're interested in adopting Amoroso, click here!