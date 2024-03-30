Rescues in Action: Amor, Aramis, Layla, and Cassidy

Amor & Aramis

WFTS

Sadly Armor and Aramis were left behind crated in a house after owners moved out. Thankfully neighbors figured it out a few days later when they heard continuous barking. These two have been able to show resiliency is possible. They were both thin and dehydrated but have made remarkable recoveries.

They are both handsome and good boys! if you are interested in adopting either of them, email: diane@dobieranchrescue.com

Layla

WFTS

Meet Layla, a petite 6-year-old Dachshund/Lab Mix weighing 20 pounds. Her journey from the cold confines of the shelter to the welcoming arms of Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue tells a story of resilience and hope.

Saved from the looming uncertainty of shelter life, Layla now seeks refuge in the embrace of a foster home or a forever family. Though her past is etched with shadows of doubt and fear, her spirit remains unbroken, yearning for the chance to bloom in a nurturing environment. Layla is a social, loving, and outgoing companion, cautious at first but warming up quickly. She walks well on a leash and patiently waits to potty outside.

If you're interested in adopting her,click here!

Cassidy

WFTS

Cassidy is a 1 year old Labrador Retriever Mixed Breed. She is very sweet and loves to give and receive love from her person. She also plays well in big dog play groups, but is not fond of cats. She weighs about 45 lbs and knows basic commands.

We were contacted by Walton County Animal Services to help find Cassidy a home because of how much her caretakers loved her and her sweet personality.

If you're interested in adopting Cassidy,click here!