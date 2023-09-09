Rescues in Action: Allie, Daisy and Mr. WobbleBottoms

TAMPA, Fla — Three adorable kittens are up for adoption but highlight the need for fosters in the Tampa Bay Area.

Here's what AnimalLuvrs Dream Rescue had to say about the kittens:

"Allie and Daisy are from a litter of 7 that were found in a construction site with no mother in sight. They have been bottle raised since they were just a few days old, now weaned and soon will be old enough for vetting and adoption.

There are so many animals in need within our very own Tampa Bay area and we need everyone's help. Fosters help bridge the gap from homeless, scared, sick and injured to thriving, healthy, socialized and ready for adoption. We are blessed to have a strong team of compassionate, experienced and dedicated foster homes - but we need more if we are to be able to help more animals on the euthanasia list and at risk of euthanasia at local clinics for whatever reason it may be.

One of our newest foster parents is Kim from FELINE Cats. Bistro. Lounge. in Carrollwood! An upscale environment where the public can go and relax, grab a drink or snack PLUS hang out with ALDR adoptable rescue kitties. Our kitties get their own lounge full of kitty shelves, a highway, custom made cat tree, litterboxes and cubbies to nap in. A view to watch wildlife, their own alexa, etc! "

Interested in adopting or fostering these kittens? Click here!