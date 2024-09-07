Rescues in Action: Aimee, Ella, and Zelda (ZZ)

Aimee

WFTS

Miss Aimee is a bundle of joy!

Born 4/13, she is right at her prime learning age and we would LOVE for Aimee to find her home so she can do this sponge-like knowledge soaking up with her forever people!

Aimee is a rambunctious puppy who is friendly with all dogs and needs a playful buddy her size or larger to help police her antics. She loves water – be it a puddle or the pool – and she loves toys. She even carries a small hair-tie around like a security blanket 🤣

Aimee is living with dog-savvy cats and would be OK with others who know how to stand up for themselves and don’t run in fear from dogs.

Being a shepherd / border collie mix, Aimee will definitely need a fenced yard to enjoy. She’s a lizard hunting expert and excavator-extraordinaire!

Help us find Aimee her forever family so they can enjoy her delightful puppy stage! Click here for adoption details!

Ella

WFTS

Meet Ella! Ella is 6 months old and was found as a stray in Walton County, before the shelter sent her to FLUFF in May. She is crate-trained and manages well on her own, though she’s still learning to sit still for extended periods.

She has made great progress in her manners, preferring to sit for petting instead of jumping up for attention. While she’s almost there with her potty training, Ella does best with a consistent schedule.

If you’re looking for a loyal, hardworking, and playful friend, Ella is ready to join your family! If you're interested in adopting Ella, click here!

Zelda (ZZ)

WFTS

ZZ was surrendered to Ladybug by a person that could no longer keep her. ZZ is super sweet and affectionate and is basically the perfect goat!

If you're interested in adopting Zelda, click here!