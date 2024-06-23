Rescues in Action: Ace, Raskin, Memphis

Ace

Ladybug Farm Sanctuary

Rescues in Action: Ace

Two-year-old Ace, a Nigerian Dwarf Goat, came to Ladybug Sanctuary Farm after someone posted to Facebook about a baby goat roaming around. Ace's original owner was never located, but it was later discovered Ace was a present the recipient didn't want.

If you're interested in adopting Ace, click here.

Raskin

Kathi's K9's

Rescues in Action: Raskin

Raskin is a friendly and playful pup who loves to snuggle up. He also adores swimming pools.

Raskin is likely a Newfoundland/Aussie mix. Already weighing 15 pounds at just 11 weeks, he'll likely grow to be a big boy.

He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

If you're interested in taking Raskin home, click here.

Memphis

Heidi's Legacy Dog Rescue

Memphis is a handsome 5-month-old puppy looking to forge a strong bond with a family. He loves playing and sleeping and hopes to join a home with a female dog.

Memphis was rescued as a 13-day-old puppy, part of a litter of six (three boys and three girls). His mother was no longer feeding them, and the owners weren't equipped to care for the puppies.

Memphis is micro-chipped and will be neutered in July.

If you're interested in Memphis, click here.