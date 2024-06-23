Rescues in Action: Ace, Raskin, Memphis

Ace
Two-year-old Ace, a Nigerian Dwarf Goat, came to Ladybug Sanctuary Farm after someone posted to Facebook about a baby goat roaming around. Ace's original owner was never located, but it was later discovered Ace was a present the recipient didn't want.
If you're interested in adopting Ace, click here.
Raskin
Raskin is a friendly and playful pup who loves to snuggle up. He also adores swimming pools.
Raskin is likely a Newfoundland/Aussie mix. Already weighing 15 pounds at just 11 weeks, he'll likely grow to be a big boy.
He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed, and given flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.
If you're interested in taking Raskin home, click here.
Memphis
Memphis is a handsome 5-month-old puppy looking to forge a strong bond with a family. He loves playing and sleeping and hopes to join a home with a female dog.
Memphis was rescued as a 13-day-old puppy, part of a litter of six (three boys and three girls). His mother was no longer feeding them, and the owners weren't equipped to care for the puppies.
Memphis is micro-chipped and will be neutered in July.
If you're interested in Memphis, click here.