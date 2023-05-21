Recues in Action: Debo

PLANT CITY, Fla — Debo is a middle-aged German Shepard mix and is quite the lover!

WFTS

Here's what Second Chance Friends had to say about him:

"Debo is a sweet kid who is looking for his forever home where he can be spoiled. He is dog friendly. Good with people and lower energy. He prefers a fenced-in yard and is able to use a doggie door - and does not dig out of the yard. Debo is 8-9 years old, 53 lbs and healthy. He is heartworm negative, chipped and up to-date on his shots. Debo craves attention and is fine being left alone while you work but he really loves to be with his people. His former home had two kids five years old and up and he did very well with him."

For more adoption details, click here!