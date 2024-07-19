Clearwater's Way 2 Go Rides takes a unique approach to getting people around town

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two entrepreneurs in Clearwater are giving tourists and locals a new way to get around town. It's called Way 2 Go Rides.

Similar to any other ride service, you schedule a pickup online, and they'll take you anywhere you want to go.

But what makes these entrepreneurs unique is that they act as a concierge service.

So, if you're looking for something fun to do or want to know what certain things are during your drive, they'll tell you all about it.

"We're not just cab drivers. We don't just pick you up and drop you off. We load your bags, we make you feel like family," Jasmine Collins, Director of Business Development of Way 2 Go Rides, said. "That's one of the things that we really focus on is giving you an experience when you choose Way 2 Go Rides."

Trips to Clearwater Beach and airports are flat rates.