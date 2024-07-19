Amplify Clearwater helps provide support to local businesses

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For the past five years, Amplify Clearwater has been connecting visitors, residents and businesses throughout the city.

Before that, there were two chambers of commerce, the Clearwater Beach Chamber and the Clearwater Regional Chamber. Today, they're together in one room to "amplify" the city.

The organization advocates for local businesses, especially on the local and state government levels.

"Clearwater, you know, is a really fun, family-friendly environment, right?" Amanda Payne, President and CEO of Amplify Clearwater, said. "I think that's where we shine, is that we have the most beautiful beaches, we have the most friendly people. The spirit of hospitality runs deep in this community, even and it's not just for our visitors. It's in the way we interact and do business every day."

Amplify Clearwater also runs an entrepreneur program to help keep small businesses in the city as well.