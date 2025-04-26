Bolts fans breathe sigh of relief after dominant Game 3 win

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans are feeling some growing confidence after the team’s Game 3 victory in the first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Fans like Brittany Land, from Lakeland, were a little nervous after the Lightning came up short in both Games 1 and 2. Both of those games were played on home ice in Tampa.

Now, after Saturday afternoon’s 5-1 win in South Florida, the Bolts are a win away from tying the series 2-2.

“I’m very happy to see us win, especially on the road,” Land said. “I feel like now we have the chance to really like make a comeback with it.”

Land thinks something clicked for the Bolts in the Game 3 win. They started matching the Panthers' aggressiveness.

But, there are still adjustments she and other fans would like to see. The biggest one? They want to see more from Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov.

“I think it’s been, what?” Land said. “Ten games since he scored in the playoffs?”

Regardless, she and others know their team can win and win anywhere.

“I think Tampa has proven they don’t really need home ice,” said Nate Sampson, a Bolts fan from Tampa.

“No,” added James Chapman, a fan from Ocala. “I think as close as these two teams are to each other, I think they practically own each others barn at this point. It’s a pretty even playing ground.”

The Bolts not only have star power and a wealth of past postseason experience, they also have good luck charms like Nagini.

“She’s a ball python. She’s six or seven,” said Brianna Pante, the snake’s owner.

She wasn’t inside Amalie Arena for the disappointing Games 1 and 2, but she was around Pante’s neck at Sparkman Wharf for the Game 3 watch party and win.

“She’s basically the Blue Crew’s unofficial mascot, so if we bring her, they steal her for like an hour,” Pante said.

And she’ll be right back at Sparkman Wharf for Game 4’s watch party.

Game 4 is set for 7 p.m. Monday in Sunrise.