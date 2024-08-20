Black-owned fitness studio in Florida creates a community environment for members

TAMPA, Fla. — August is National Black Business Month. So, over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be highlighting different Black-owned businesses in the Tampa Bay area.

ABC Action News in-depth reporter Anthony Hill stopped by Ignite Fitness Studio in Carrollwood, a boutique studio that creates community for its clients.

Ebony Grover is passionate about fitness. And she loves spreading that passion to others on their fitness journeys.

“I love it when I see someone coming in constantly, and they’re getting stronger, right? So, you see them when they first come in – maybe they can only do five reps – and now they’re doing 10 or they’re doing 20. So, just watching my clients getting stronger with each and every time they come into class, it brings me joy,” said Grover.

While I was there, she was leading a full-body workout class. Grover and her business partner, Roxana Bennett, opened Ignite Fitness Studio in Carrollwood in 2022. It’s an upscale boutique studio that emphasizes group training.

The ethos of Ignite is to create a community fitness environment where people support each other.

“Our clients are part of our community. We do a lot of community events together. We do little gatherings here. We celebrate great milestones when someone has a baby, someone graduates school. You know, it’s all a part of our community,” said Grover.

Grover said after working for other fitness studios, she and her business partner were inspired to create a one-stop-shop.

“There’s a lot of studios that offer just bounce, or just bar, or just cycling, but we wanted something that had everything all under one roof, including yoga, and we found a space that would accommodate all of that,” explained Grover.

Over the past two and half years, Grover has learned quite a bit about maintaining and growing a business.

“I think some of the challenges are that you have to really market a lot. You have to do a lot of strong marketing. I mean, word of mouth is great, but you have to market, market, market. Let people know that you’re here. Let people know that you’re in the community,” explained Grover.

As for the best piece of business advice she’s received, Grover said persistence is the name of the game.

“Hang in there. Don’t expect it to be something that comes really quickly. It’s going to be a slow build, but you have to be ready to maintain for the long run and also enjoy yourself. Don’t forget why you did this. You did this because it’s something you enjoy doing, right? It’s your passion. So, enjoy it along the way,” said Grover.