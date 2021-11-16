Bindi And Robert Irwin Post Tributes To Their Dad On Steve Irwin Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of late TV host and animal conservationist Steve Irwin, posted a sweet tribute to her dad on social media Monday. She was joined by her younger brother, Robert, who posted some thoughts of his own.

The posts went up in celebration of Steve Irwin Day, a day of remembrance organized through the Irwins’ Australia Zoo. Irwin died in September 2006 when a stingray barb pierced his chest during filming, leaving behind Bindi, Robert and their mom, Terri.

“Your legacy will live on forever,” Bindi wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a pic of her and her dad. “I love you for even longer.”

Your legacy will live on forever.

I love you for even longer.

November 15, Steve Irwin Day. pic.twitter.com/aABSgjIQ00 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) November 14, 2021

Bindi, 23, welcomed the family’s first grandchild, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, in March 2021. The “Warrior” part of her name comes from the Irwins’ Wildlife Warriors, an animal conservation group.

Meanwhile, Bindi’s brother, Robert, shared his own thoughts on Steve Irwin Day.

“I’m so lucky to have a lifetime captured on camera & countless stories from those who knew Dad best to help me remember the special times spent with him,” wrote Robert, who was only 2 years old when his father died. “I still look up to my dad every single day. Today we remember his life & make sure his legacy lives on.”

It’s #SteveIrwinDay. I’m so lucky to have a lifetime captured on camera & countless stories from those who knew Dad best to help me remember the special times spent with him. I still look up to my dad every single day. Today we remember his life & make sure his legacy lives on pic.twitter.com/gbEZk3VeJ9 — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) November 15, 2021

Both Irwin kids have followed in their parents’ footsteps over the years. Robert, 17, is a skilled nature photographer and animal handler who’s done animal demos on “The Tonight Show” — just like his “Crocodile Hunter” dad.

And Bindi is working on projects for Australia Zoo and the Wildlife Warriors while doing the new-mom gig. She recently posted adorable pics of baby Grace’s first visit to the beach, saying, “Our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day.”

Our little sunshine absolutely loved beach day. pic.twitter.com/cShC44coBD — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) November 6, 2021

Looks like the natural world agrees with Grace. No surprise there!

Learn more about Steve Irwin Day here, and the Irwins’ Wildlife Warriors here.

[H/t: Popculture]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.