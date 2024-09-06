Best business advice according to local Black entrepreneurs

TAMPA, Fla. — Throughout the month of August, I highlighted various Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area and I learned a lot talking to entrepreneurs about their passions and what inspired them to take a bet on themselves.

It was a lot of information at times and inspiring to hear their stories. So, I decided to highlight the best business advice they’ve received in hopes that it might help future business owners.

Here’s their advice in their own words.

“The days are basically what you make them. If you wake up with a positive attitude and you manifest positive things in your life, those things will eventually come to fruition,” said to Antonio Brown with Central Station Barbershop in St. Petersburg.

“There’s a lot of noise and distraction that’ll come from different places. So, once you’ve found your focus and what you’re passionate about, just stay consistent and it’ll pay off,” said Duane Hogg with Hogg Batch Coffee Roastery in St. Petersburg.

“Hang in there. Don’t expect it to be something that comes really quickly. It’s going to be a slow build, but you have to be ready to maintain for the long run and, also, enjoy yourself. Don’t forget why you did this. You did this because it’s something you enjoy doing, right? It’s your passion,” said Ebony Grover with Ignite Fitness Studio in Carrollwood.

“I was a sophomore in college and I met an entrepreneur who owned a restaurant and one of the things that he said was to make sure that you understand every aspect of your business,” said Chima Burey with Duke & Dame Salted Caramel.

“The hardest thing to do is start, but you have to keep going because there are going to be slow days; they're going to be busy days; there are going to be days when you don’t feel like doing it. We were up yesterday prepping and I didn’t sleep. I had to come right back out here today. So, just keep going,” said Coleisha Bennett with DaMeatUp in Tampa.

“Be early or be on time. It can literally make or break you,” said Latecia Hankerson from Salon Brazyl in Carrollwood.