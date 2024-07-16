Get a free book with Barnes & Noble’s summer reading program

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

For those summer days when it’s too hot to play outside, or when the summer thunderstorms roll in, reading is a great way for kids to spend the time. Every year, Barnes & Noble offers a summer reading program that will motivate children to read and help them earn a free book.

The annual program for kids in grades 1-6 is free and simple. Just print this summer reading journal and have your kids read any eight books they want and write about their favorite part, and why.

Once kids complete the journal, just take it to any Barnes & Noble bookstore between July 1 and Aug. 31 and they’ll be allowed to pick out one free book. Titles are divided by grade (1 and 2, 3 and 4, and 5 and 6), but there are at least a dozen to choose from at each reading level.

You will find several series books on the list to choose from as well as graphic novels, books in Spanish, children’s classics and even one about the Summer Olympics.

Find a Barnes & Noble nearest you and get started. If you don’t have one in your area, there are summer reading programs at your local library for your child to participate in. Plus, Pizza Hut is also offering a summer reading program, but instead of a free book, your child can earn free pizza!

