Women’s oversized turtleneck sweater is under $25 right now

The official start of fall is less than one week away and if you’re in need of a new comfy sweater, Amazon is offering a great deal on an Anrabess Women’s Turtleneck Oversized Batwing Tunic Pullover.

You can get the sweater, which is regularly priced at $59.99, for as low as $21.74 if you select a color and size combination that is included in the sale. The sweaters are already up to 52% off, and you can take another percentage up to 25% off select colors and sizes by clipping a coupon at checkout.

You do not need an Amazon Prime membership to get the deal, but you will need one if you want two-day shipping and free returns. Amazon prices change frequently, and there’s no saying when the specific sizes and colors on sale will go back to full price, so you’ll want to order it soon.

The sweater is made of 50% viscose, 30% nylon and 20% polyester and hand-washing is recommended. Because the sweater is long, it can be paired with jeans, a skirt or leggings.

The sweater comes in sizes XS to XL and 31 different colors, but chances are some colors are sold out in certain sizes and, as mentioned, not all are on sale. Your best bet is to choose the size you need first, then click through the colors to see what is on sale and grab one if you like the choices.

Discounts on some colors amount to 52% off and you can save another 20% by clipping a coupon at checkout. Others are only 22% off with a coupon, while some are 22% off with no coupon. There are also a few colors that aren’t on sale at all.

The sweaters that are 22% off were originally priced lower than the other ones, making them the same price now as those that are 52% off. With a coupon, many colors will be $21.74-$23.19, but with no coupon, they are $28.99.

