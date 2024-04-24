All these floral dresses have pockets and are under $50 on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s something special about a twirly, floral dress. Decorating a home with fresh flowers or accessories is a fun option, and decorating yourself as well can make you feel ready for spring!

Add in pockets and you’ve got a lovely combination of functionality and fun. These dresses feature a variety of floral patterns, styles, hemlines, sleeve lengths, necklines, sizes and materials. Wear a floral dress in the spring with sandals and in the cooler months with tights, boots and a cardigan — the versatility means you can live in florals year-round.

Pick one or a bouquet of these floral dresses and bring some flowers (and pockets) to your closet!

Elescat Summer Casual Floral Sundress

This simple dress silhouette is flattering and cool for hot summer days. Available in many floral prints and sizes Small to 3X, it has short sleeves and a scoop neck with a loose a-line skirt. Pair it with a belt, a pair of flip-flops and a wicker bag for a sweet and summery look. However you wear it, you’re ready to go.

Hanna Nikole Plus Size Maxi Dress

This sundress stunner brings in floral details. The sweet print looks like a field of flowers and is currently available in three colors and sizes 16-24. The bottom-tier ruffle adds a flirty flair, while the shoulder detailing means you’ll stay cool too. We love that the straps are wide enough for a bra.

Amazon Essentials Twill Tiered Fit and Flare Dress

The sun is out whenever you’re wearing this easy sundress. Available in a variety of colors, patterns and sizes (from XS to 2XL) including this sunny yellow, the twill dress has a flippy, ruffled bottom. The dress’ casual look works well with comfortable walking shoes for errands or grocery shopping.

Viishow Maxi Dress

For a casual summer wedding, you need a stylish longer dress even if don’t want to lay out a lot of money. Enter this pretty Vishow floral dress listed in sizes XS-4XL. Available in a long list of colors and patterns, you can dress it up with pearls and high-heeled sandals or wear it to the grocery store with flip-flops. Accent this floral dress with lovely spring nail polish trends.

Levaca Maternity Empire Waist Midi Dress

Looking for a pretty floral to wear to your baby shower or to add some sweetness to your maternity wardrobe? While many of these floral dresses can work during pregnancy with their high-waisted design, we wanted to include a specific maternity option. This Leveca dress features a comfortable empire waist and high-low hem. Available in Small to XXL sizes, this dress works well for showers, gender reveals, and postpartum too.

Elescat Summer Sleeveless Sundress

When the temperatures soar, staying cool is a priority. This elescat sundress is offered in over 35 prints and patterns combined with no sleeves and an easy, flowing fit. It’s perfect for hot days when you want to be cute without sweating. A shopper favorite, it’s available in sizes Small to 3X right now.

Argeousgor Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress

This bohemian maxi dress is reminiscent of trending boutique dresses that cost far more than $30. The elastic smocked front and loose skirt make this a great transitional dress into the cooler months. The delicate flowers add to its bohemian chic styling. Add some Birkenstock alternatives for an easy, inexpensive summer look.

Halife Summer Boho Dress

Not only does this dress have pockets, it also features a keyhole neckline, contrasting border print and petal sleeves. Meant to skim the knees, it’s a great option for work or church in half a dozen patterns and colors, and sizes between Large-5XL. Toss on a blazer or cardigan to dress it up.

Cathy Casual Maxi Dress

This black and white dress is long on style and options; it’s available in sizes Small to 3XL and more than 20 other color and pattern alternatives (many of them florals too!) Add a single black ring as an accessory and let these graphic flowers speak for themselves.

DB Moon Empire Waist Dress

Grab some fun strappy ballet flats to compliment this lovely knee-length dress. We loved this garden green floral option, but there are over 40 other options plus sizes from Small to 4XL. It nips in a little at the waist and falls gently to knee length.

Amazon Essentials Midi Front Tie Dress

What’s black and white all over, but doesn’t require a lot of green to pay for it? This Amazon Essentials dress brings lovely white flowers to a black background. Available in a wide size range of XS to XXL, it’s a great choice with casual sneakers or sandals. Add a white cardigan for chillier summer nights.

JollieLovin Swing Loose T-Shirt Dress

When you think of tropical countries, beautiful flowers often come to mind. This T-shirt dress comes in a variety of fabrics and is one of the most size-inclusive options we found with sizes from Small to 6XL. We love this exotic print floral. Try it with a spritz of this our editor’s favorite trending perfume to evoke island flowers more strongly.

Lilbetter Wrap Waist Maxi Dress

Wrap up your warm weather style with this pastel blue dress dotted with daisies. Made from rayon with a hint of spandex for stretch and ease of wearing, this maxi dress works for day-to-day wear or can be dressed up for a special event.

Younrui Plus Size Midi-Tiered Dress

The scoop neckline of this flirty dress is ready for a classic strand of pearls. Available in sizes XL-4XL, this dress begs to be twirled with its tiered skirt. The dark green hue with delicate flowers brings a garden feel to your wardrobe, all in an easy-care fabric. Perfect for a summer wedding, the dress could be dressed down with espadrilles or up with high heels.

Longyuan Women’s Plus Size Maxi Dress

This pastel green dress feels cool just from the soft color plus floral groupings from top to bottom. Available in XL to 6XL, it has a loose maxi skirt bottom that helps make summer a little less hot. Take a cue from one of our favorite spring lipstick trends to complete the look.

Tanst Sky T-Shirt Dress

$26.36 at Amazon Pop this floral dress over leggings or wear it with tennis shoes. Either way, the black backdrop is a perfect contrast with the bubble gum pink and white flowers, but you have many other options to choose from. Sizing is great too — it’s available from Small-3XL. A little spandex adds some stretch to this easy and breathable floral dress option. Pukavt Women’s Vintage Party Dress $34.99 at Amazon Sunflowers are symbols of positivity and resiliency, but if you want to carry one with you as a reminder, this vintage-styled sunflower dress is your best option. While you’re shopping the more than 30 colorways, take a look at this dress on women who’ve ordered it. The big pockets are a key selling feature, but reviewers also love the variety of options and size range up to 3XL. We do too!

Grecerelle Racerback Maxi Dress

This sky-blue floral dress features a unique racerback detail and is available in sizes XS to 3XL. The fabric is soft and stretchy with just a hint of spandex. Showcase your shoulders in this $20 beauty or toss on a cardigan for chilly rooms.

Cathy Deep V-Neck Casual Maxi Dress

Add some comfortable high heels to this long floral option and you’re ready for a wedding or date night. You’ll love the scrolling pink flowers on a black backdrop. The pockets mean you don’t even have to carry a purse — just drop your lipstick, keys, and phone in a pocket. A V-neck brings interest to the neckline in this dress that comes in sizes up to 3XL.

Shengfan Plus Size Maxi Sundress

This bold floral print is perfect for a cruise or beach trip. At just $26, it won’t break the vacation shopping budget either. It also comes in a wide variety of other prints and sizes from Small to 3XL. The adjustable straps make it wearable for a range of heights.

Ouges Maxi Dress

Florals and navy blue go hand-in-hand. When you’re looking for a more professional outfit, this maxi dress features an interesting wrap neckline and waist, but also works well with a navy blue work blazer. For under $40, this dress also has more traditional features like a side zip for easy off-and-on.

Weaczzy Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress

This floral dress is pretty in pink, with a salmon-colored fabric and floral clusters. Available in sizes Small to 3XL, its comfortable fabric is great for packing without wrinkles. Take it along on a cruise or vacation. The wrap front adds extra-pretty detailing to make this a special option.

Hotouch Swing Tank Midi Sundress

A floral sundress for around $20 that is dressy enough for church or an afternoon wedding? That sounds impossible, but this midi sundress does it all, in sizes Small-XXL. This lovely lilac colorway caught our attention, but the dress also comes in around 15 other colors and patterns right now.

Lilbetter Long Sleeve Maxi Dress





A unique neckline can make a dress more special. This floral Lilbetter option features a maxi skirt length and a cool crisscross neckline. The white background sets off the floral design in this dress that comes in sizes Large to 3XL, all for less than $20.

DB Moon Empire Waist Dress

This floral dress is a great transitional piece from summer to fall. A lovely burgundy with white and pink accents still brings the flora, but the long sleeves warm things up a little. Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick would be a great match to keep in this dress’ pockets for quick reapplications.

All these floral dresses have pockets and are under $50 on Amazon originally appeared on Simplemost.com