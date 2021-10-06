Aldi’s Wine Advent Calendar Is Coming Back With 24 Mini Bottles To Countdown The Season

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While putting up a tree and decorating are sure-fire ways to get you in the holiday spirit, Advent calendars are actually one of the things we look forward to the most as soon as December comes along.

Whether you prefer counting down the season with candy, toys, or even socks, there are dozens of calendars to choose from for adults, children and pets.

Aldi always has some pretty amazing Advent calendars and this year their lineup includes the return of one of their most popular countdowns: the 24-day wine calendar! This year, the Aldi wine advent calendar comes with 24 187-ml bottles and will feature new wine varieties — and a $10 price drop. Now priced at $59.99, it will be available at Aldi stores that sell alcohol.

ALDI

While Aldi won’t be revealing their full list of calendars until later in October, they have announced their Emporium Selection Advent Cheese calendar will also be making a return. Paired with the wine calendar, or just enjoyed on its own, the cheese countdown includes 24 different kinds of cheese, one for every day of December until Christmas.

The 2021 ALDI Advent calendar collection will begin to hit shelves on Nov. 3, with additional calendars continuing to launch throughout November and December.

ALDI

If you want more than one wine Advent calendar this year, you’ll also find a 2021 World of Wine countdown from Direct Wines, Inc. that will deliver wine from around the world right to your doorstep.

The calendar includes 24 mini bottles, with highlights including French sauvignon blanc, premium Prosecco, top-vintage Bordeaux and ruby Port. Priced at $139.99, the calendar has sold out within weeks for three years in a row, so you’ll want to order as soon as possible.

Direct Wines, Inc.

You’ll also find a variety of other calendars this year, including one for “Friends” fans that comes with 25 keepsakes and trinkets and a “The Nightmare Before Christmas” calendar that includes stickers, bookmarks and more.

Sephora even has a calendar for makeup fans. The Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar offers 24 makeup, skincare and accessory gifts, including 13 full-size products and 11 minis. Priced at $45, you can order it on Sephora’s website now.





Sephora

Do you like using an advent calendar to count down to Christmas?

