After Helene, Pinellas County seabird hospital needs financial help, volunteers

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — When you look around the grounds of Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, it’s overwhelming.

How will the special place ever be the same?

That’s the burning question for Justin Pereli and the others who staff this one-of-a-kind Tampa Bay hospital.

It’s a hospital for injured wild birds, like pelicans, eagles, and egrets. About 5,000 are rushed through the doors of Seaside Seabird Sanctuary each year.

“Just a tremendous amount of animals that we care for,” said Pereli.

But right now, that mission is on hold after something else barged through the doors and windows: four feet of storm surge, plenty of beach sand, and all kinds of debris.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, you know, and I’ve never seen such destruction,” Pereli said.

Hurricane Helene hit the non-profit harder than any past hurricane. No birds were hurt, but the rescue itself was severely damaged.

“Severe is an understatement,” said Dylan Kahn, the Assistant Hospital Manager. “Definitely a lot worse than any of us were expecting.”

A GoFundMe pageis up, and the non profit hopes more people will donate, if they’re able.

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary has other pressing needs too. The rescue uses about 1,500 towels daily, and all of its washers and dryers were destroyed by Helene. It would be happy to pick up any functioning washers and dryers that are no longer needed.

There’s a huge need for volunteers too. A clean-up is scheduled for this Saturday.

Kahn will be there, even though he lost his own home in Helene.

“It was a terrifying ordeal,” he said.

Rescuing the bird rescue is his priority right now.

It’s keeping him going, keeping him busy, and keeping his mind off the questions and worries too hard, too depressing to think about.

The rescue is also looking for help from someone with heavy machinery. It needs to clear a substantial amount of sand from part of the property.