13 gorgeous and affordable wedding guest dresses

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

According to The Knot, the average wedding guest spent $460 to attend a nuptial ceremony in 2021. With inflation skyrocketing, that number will likely be significantly higher in 2022, and with so many pandemic weddings being rescheduled for this year, the costs only multiply.

One way to cut down on wedding spending is by shopping for affordable wedding guest dresses.

How To Choose Appropriate, Affordable Wedding Guest Dresses

Experts recommend using the wedding description or venue as a guide to selecting an outfit for the event. For instance, a black-tie wedding calls for a gown or chic cocktail dress, while a sundress is ideal for a casual celebration.

“As a guest, I would first think of the wedding location as the background that sets the tone,” New Jersey-based wedding planner and the CEO of ILÈ Events Alicia Mae told Brides. “A quick Google search of the venue can give you a feel of the wedding style, and the venue will have photos of past weddings that can inspire you.”

To help you with your search, we have compiled a selection of affordable wedding guest dresses in a wide range of styles. From sweet ruffles to sweeping gowns, each of these pretty pieces costs less than $75.

This stunning ruffled gown has a strappy neckline and eye-catching details. The Nine West dress comes in four colors and patterns, including black, white floral, Limassol sunset and strawberry pop. Pair it with a jacket and flats or dress it up with heels and statement earrings. Find this dress at Kohl’s for $56.

This casual plus-size dress from Lauren Conrad is charming and feminine. It features a split neck with string detail, layered sleeves and a flounce hem.

Available in sizes 14 through 30, this dress is $43.50 at Kohl’s.

This sweet, 100% cotton A-line dress can take you from a summer ceremony to an outdoor evening reception. It features a figure-flattering V-neckline and smocked waist as well as frilly sleeves and hem.

You can get this dress in black, red or light blue for $30 at Target.

This pretty, plus-sized faux-wrap dress is available in a dozen colors and prints, from deep jewel tones to feminine florals. The polyester blend fabric is lightweight with a slight stretch for added comfort.

Find this dress in sizes 14 through 28 from Amazon for $35.99.

The tailored fit of this striking dress adds an air of sophistication. The partially lined jersey-knit dress has an airy chiffon cape overlay.

This dress is available at Macy’s for $69.

Fun, frilly and flowy, this dress was made for celebrations. The midi silhouette makes it appropriate for a variety of wedding venues. The soft tiers of fabric add a little extra texture and intrigue to the skirt.

This strappy dress is available at Kohl’s for $68.

This maxi dress is comfortable and elegant. It is soft, flowy and lightweight, ideal for warmer weather. The asymmetric ruffle, high side split and wrap belt at the waist add interest to the outfit.

This dress is available in 15 prints and colors on Amazon for $40.99. One Amazon reviewer noted that they wore this dress to a wedding and appreciated how comfortable it was, writing that they were “able to wear [it] all night without having to tug or pull at the dress.”

This show-stopping ruched dress is cut in midi length with a half-length lining. It features a back zipper and slender, adjustable straps, making it easy to wear and streamlined in appearance.

Available in red, black and aqua blue wave, this dress is $28 at Target.

This off-the-shoulder cocktail-length gown is fashionable and flirty — making it great wedding attire. Made of thick, soft and slightly stretchy fabric, it’s ideal for any season.

Choose between 15 colors on Amazon for $38.99.

The flowing short sleeves of this cold shoulder-styled dress gracefully complement the ruffled, high-low hem. It is lined and has a zippered closure for ease and comfort.

This dress is available in black floral, sage floral and red floral in sizes 1X through 3X for $48 at Kohl’s.

This adorable tea-length dress is flouncy and fitted in the right places. The cap sleeves and coordinated belt give it a vintage flair. It’s available in 45 colors and styles, including several petite versions.

You can get this dress on Amazon for $40.99.

This modern and stylish wrap dress has a skater silhouette and kimono sleeves. Pair it with strappy heels or chunky wedges and a choker or layered necklace.

You can get this dress in ivory floral or lavender for $32 at Kohl’s.

Soft and lightweight but flowy and elegant, this dress would be suitable for a formal ceremony with heels and simple jewelry or for a beach wedding with strappy sandals and dangling earrings. Choose from 25 solid colors and sizes extra-small through 4X.

This dress is available on Amazon for $49.95.

With so many affordable wedding guest dresses that look so beautiful, the most challenging part of shopping might be choosing only one.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.