DirecTV and Disney contract dispute - What to know for WFTS - ABC Action News

WFTS - ABC Action News is an ABC affiliate owned by The. E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not part of the current negotiations between Disney, the parent company of the ABC network, and DirecTV, which owns DirecTV Stream.

We understand this is frustrating. You can access WFTS programming on:

Broadcast:



28.1 WFTS - ABC

28.2 Bounce

28.3 Grit

28.4 Ion Mystery

28.5 HSN

28.6 Shop LC

Spectrum Cable:

11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition

1011 WFTS ABC High Definition

629 Bounce

Frontier Cable:

11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition

511 WFTS ABC High Definition

462 Bounce

WOW! Cable:

11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition

901 WFTS ABC High Definition

134 Bounce

Comcast Cable (where available):

17 WFTS ABC Standard Definition

Website Streaming for ABC Action News:

Mobile Phone and Tablet for ABC Action News:

FREE on Android: Google Play Store

FREE on Apple iOS: Apple App Store

Streaming Devices for ABC Action News Channel:

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Streaming Services for ABC Action News and ABC Network:

Hulu

YouTube TV

Fubo TV

To learn more, visit: KeepMyNetworks.com and 833-Keep-My-Nets (833-533-7696) for additional information.