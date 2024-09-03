DirecTV and Disney contract dispute - What to know for WFTS - ABC Action News

WFTS - ABC Action News is an ABC affiliate owned by The. E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not part of the current negotiations between Disney, the parent company of the ABC network, and DirecTV, which owns DirecTV Stream.
We understand this is frustrating. You can access WFTS programming on:
Broadcast:
- 28.1 WFTS - ABC
- 28.2 Bounce
- 28.3 Grit
- 28.4 Ion Mystery
- 28.5 HSN
- 28.6 Shop LC
Spectrum Cable:
- 11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition
- 1011 WFTS ABC High Definition
- 629 Bounce
Frontier Cable:
- 11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition
- 511 WFTS ABC High Definition
- 462 Bounce
WOW! Cable:
- 11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition
- 901 WFTS ABC High Definition
- 134 Bounce
Comcast Cable (where available):
- 17 WFTS ABC Standard Definition
Website Streaming for ABC Action News:
Mobile Phone and Tablet for ABC Action News:
- FREE on Android: Google Play Store
- FREE on Apple iOS: Apple App Store
Streaming Devices for ABC Action News Channel:
- Roku
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
Streaming Services for ABC Action News and ABC Network:
- Hulu
- YouTube TV
- Fubo TV
To learn more, visit: KeepMyNetworks.com and 833-Keep-My-Nets (833-533-7696) for additional information.
