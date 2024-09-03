Watch Now
DirecTV and Disney contract dispute - What to know for WFTS - ABC Action News

DirecTV consumers missing some news channels
<p>View of DirecTV signage in the DirecTV Lounge at the Vulture Festival at Milk Studios on May 21, 2016 in New York City.</p>
WFTS - ABC Action News is an ABC affiliate owned by The. E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not part of the current negotiations between Disney, the parent company of the ABC network, and DirecTV, which owns DirecTV Stream.

We understand this is frustrating. You can access WFTS programming on:

Broadcast:

  • 28.1 WFTS - ABC
  • 28.2 Bounce
  • 28.3 Grit
  • 28.4 Ion Mystery
  • 28.5 HSN
  • 28.6 Shop LC

Spectrum Cable:

  • 11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition
  • 1011 WFTS ABC High Definition
  • 629 Bounce

Frontier Cable:

  • 11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition
  • 511 WFTS ABC High Definition
  • 462 Bounce

WOW! Cable:

  • 11 WFTS ABC Standard Definition
  • 901 WFTS ABC High Definition
  • 134 Bounce

Comcast Cable (where available):

  • 17 WFTS ABC Standard Definition

Website Streaming for ABC Action News:

Mobile Phone and Tablet for ABC Action News:

Streaming Devices for ABC Action News Channel:

  • Roku
  • Apple TV
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick

Streaming Services for ABC Action News and ABC Network:

  • Hulu
  • YouTube TV
  • Fubo TV

To learn more, visit: KeepMyNetworks.com and 833-Keep-My-Nets (833-533-7696) for additional information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

