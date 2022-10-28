Promising young cook who lost her sight makes triumphant return to kitchen

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Jenna Wieneke is slicing up strawberries and skewering fruit kebabs for the dinner crowd at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort on Clearwater Beach.

By her side, guiding her hands, giving her calm careful instruction, is Executive Chef Andrew Basch, who's become her guardian angel of sorts in this kitchen.

"Most people wouldn't be this patient," says Wieneke about her boss and friend.

"Jenna has just blown us away," says Basch.

Two years ago, Jenna was a budding culinary star, working in two different restaurants.

Then, one night, she was involved in a near-fatal crash involving her motorcycle.

"I died twice," Wieneke says. "I coded twice."

Jenna lost most of her sight, rendering her legally blind. Her cooking dreams were crushed.

But thanks to Hands On Education, a successful training program that partners with the state's vocational rehabilitation services, Jenna is back doing what she loves.

Making Jenna's culinary comeback even more special? Chef Andrew, who struggled with attention-deficit disorder, also graduated from Hands on Education, which excels at helping people with disabilities.

Program director John Ficca is the man who has helped them both. And he says Jenna is exactly the reason Hands On Education exists.

"When I first met her, I knew that I wanted to help her because she's so positive," Ficca says.

As for Jenna, who gets needed help maneuvering around the kitchen, she's excited about the future.

"The new Jenna is still Jenna," Wieneke says with a smile. "I don't know where I'm going end up, but it's going to be on the top."