New coffee shop opening in South Tampa will employ people with disabilities

TAMPA, Fla. — An innovative new coffee shop opening in Tampa this Feb. will train and employ people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Called CUP (Coffee Uniting People), the nonprofit is the first of its inclusionary kind in the Tampa Bay area. It will be located at 3408 South Dale Mabry Highway.

CUP is the brainchild of attorney Greg Jones, who is teaming up with manager Stephanie Williams to give more employment options to people who need them.

"We're going to make a difference in South Tampa and hopefully beyond," Jones said. "The opportunities are very scarce, and we're going to tackle that."

Right now, 80% of people with disabilities lack employment opportunities.

Maggie Mahon, one of the trainees, is both "excited and nervous" about her new coffee-shop gig, and there's no doubt what she's looking forward to the most.

"Making money!" Mahon said.

