June Positively Tampa Bay Game Changers - USFSP Students

Cans of food, pounds of pasta and boxes of cereal arrived on pallets at the CASA Domestic Violence Center and Food Bank of the St. Petersburg free clinic! For CASA it's the single largest food donation in its 40 year history!

Where the food came from is as noteworthy as the gift itself! Every penny was donated by college kids at the University of South Florida in St Pete!

Student leaders pulled it off in just a week.

Using social media, they convinced students on the final week of fall semester to donate money left over in their meal plans! They did to the tune of $29,000!

You can be a game changer too. Connect with a local charity. Visit our website to get started!