A behind-the-scenes look at the Greater Tampa branch of Jack and Jill

TAMPA, Fla. — For almost 100 years, Jack and Jill has been a hallmark in the African American community. It’s a rite of passage of sorts for Black children transitioning into adulthood and in the process giving back to their local communities.

Jordan and Sydney have been a part of Jack and Jill since they were little kids. “It has introduced me to more Black culture that I’m not sure I would’ve gotten the same if I wasn’t here,” said Jordan. “The last meeting that I went to, we learned about budgeting and we talked about going into our future knowing the different aspects that we’ll have to deal with when we’re adulting,” said Sydney.

The year is 1938 and there’s a new organization in Philadelphia started by a group of mothers to create a social and cultural environment for African American children to grow up to become an integral part of their communities.

“What America is wi otnessing is the evolution of the Black child. We raise them up to be leaders, future leaders, from the age of two all the way to 19,” said Tammie Pickett McFarland, president of the Greater Tampa branch of Jack and Jill.

Over the years, the Jack and Jill organization would open chapters in New York, Washington D.C. and Pittsburg before expanding to other cities across the nation.

The greater Tampa Chapter, which serves 179 children, was started in 1986 and the organization emphasizes giving back to the community. This year, they’re awarding a student outside of the organization with a college scholarship.

“We must advance it through the community. It cannot be to help just ourselves as members. We’re working to make sure that it is widespread,” said Pickett McFarland.

“Well, I do it for the children. It really is about exposing them to experiences that everyone should have an opportunity to be a part of,” said Dr. Catrice Reese with the Greater Tampa branch of Jack and Jill. Dr. Reese is known as the mother of the Chapter.

With just two weeks to go, she’s getting these debutantes and beaus ready for what's to come on the big day: the cotillion. “Way back when, in the 17 and 1800s, it was when girls or boys were presented to the world. Well, you know, that’s not what it is today,” said Dr. Reese as she laughed. “We’re not presenting them to the world so they can go get married, but we are presenting them to the world and saying look at these bold, look at these beautiful, look at these educated, melanated students who are juniors and seniors and they are doing their thing.”

WFTS

These students feel the stress of the upcoming event and it takes a lot of rehearsals to get the dance perfect. “Every cotillion, they do the waltz and I don’t know if you’ve seen the waltz, but it’s very structured and that is cool, you know, no shade, but with us, we wanted to think outside of the box,” said Coach E, the chapter’s choreographer. This is why Coach E is teaching them a mix of the traditional waltz, jazz and hip hop to keep the students engaged.

Night has fallen and the cotillion is getting ready to start. “Good evening, everyone. Welcome to the greater Tampa chapter Black Renaissance cotillion,” said one of the hosts as the crowd applauded. The kids do several dance routines impressing the audience.

“I’m a junior. So, I still have one more year in Jack and Jill. So, I’m not exactly sad because unlike the seniors which is their last thing, but I have one more year. So, I’ll get to experience everything for the last time next year,” said Jordan.

“Right now we just finished our fun dance which was kind of like, the adrenaline was pumping, um, I hit the splits at the end, so, that was kind of fun. I’m feeling relieved that it’s over, but also kind of sad because I’m so used to seeing these kids so many times a month for the past year and a half,” said Sydney.

Click here for more information on the Greater Tampa branch of Jack and Jill.

