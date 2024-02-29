96th year for the Arcadia Rodeo

ARCADIA, Fla. — The oldest rodeo in Florida will be in Desoto County from March 7th to March 10th.

It’s the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo, and top athletes come from all over the country to compete.

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Greg Simas who has been announcing the rodeo for more than a decade. He said the event put the area on the map in the world of western sports and professional rodeo.

There are eight events that come from working ranch skills, like barrel racing, team roping, and steer wrestling.

Simas said you’ll learn about how the west was born, and it’s also great entertainment!

“They should come for the excitement, the 'on the edge of their seat' energy, and you never know what is going to happen. We can’t script it – we can’t tell this bull or horse to buck a certain way – we can’t tell the animals to perform a certain way. It’s unscripted and you just never know what you are going to get,” explained Simas.

The Arcadia Rodeo is taking place at the Mosaic Arena.

You can learn more or purchase tickets here.