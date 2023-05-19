102-Year-Old Doctor Shares Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age

We all want to know the secret to leading a long, happy life, so who better to ask than someone who is 102 years old? And all the more qualified as a doctor, and the mother of holistic medicine.

This expert is Dr.Gladys McGarey, and in her new book THE WELL-LIVED LIFE: A 102-Year-Old Doctor's Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age, she shares a philosophy for living life to the fullest that has healed thousands of her patients and that has guided her own life for over a century.

In 1978, Gladys co-founded the American Holistic Medical Association with the goal of bringing a holistic understanding—one that unites body, mind, and spirit—to modern Western medicine.

Informed by this philosophy, her book The Well-Lived Life flips our understanding so we ask not how to live a life but instead how to turn toward the life that’s within us.

From encounters with Mahatma Gandhi to overcoming bias against women physicians amid raising six children, Dr. Gladys has incredible stories to share and six profound principles for living:



You are here for a reason All life needs to move Love is the medicine You are never truly alone Everything is your teacher Spend your energy wildly (even if you’re 102!)

THE WELL-LIVED LIFE affirms that anyone in any condition has the power to shift their habits and mindset to live life more joyfully.

