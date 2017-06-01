Infant killed in Tampa house fire

TAMPA, Fla. - A mobile home fire in Tampa has left an infant dead on Wednesday evening.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office along with Hillsborough County Fire responded to a mobile home fire at 5112 Marc Drive in Tampa at approximately 6:10 p.m. Upon arrival they found fire and heavy smoke coming from the mobile home and were told a 9-month old infant was still inside. Immediately, firefighters started putting the fire out and their searched for the infant still inside the home.

During the search, the 9-month-old was found.

According to officials, the infant lived at home with his mother and great grandmother. The great grandmother was able to exit the home unharmed. And his mother was not there at the time of the incident.

According to a family member, the child's great grandmother heard an explosion and couldn't get to the baby because the smoke and heat were too intense.

"Unfortunately this is not the outcome any of us want. Our hearts go out to the family. I (have) personally spoken with several of the family members who are just devastated and our hearts and prayers are definitely with them tonight when they're going through this difficult time," Corey Dierdorff, HCFR PIO said.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Hillsborough County Fire Investigators, The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office, and The state Fire Marshals Office.