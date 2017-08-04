Illegal liposuction victim comes forward, says medical works disfigured her

TAMPA, Fla. - "So I just listened to music and she started working on me," said the 28-year-old victim who paid thousands of dollars for an hourglass figure. "I knew something was wrong because I was on the table for a long time."
The Tampa Bay area woman says she left Orozco Beauty Clinic with a lifetime of scars and burns.
"After 8 hours, I ran out of all the anesthesia that I could get so I started feeling when she was pushing the cannula in and out and sucking out the fat. It was excruciating. It was an unbelievable pain. I cried."
Her story makes you cringe---operated on by a doctor who did not have a medical license according to investigators.
She says the liposuction procedure caused terrible pain and an abscess on her right side.
"I had to go to the hospital just a few weeks afterwards because where my holes should have closed up, it didn't."
The victim thought Claudia Orozco was a doctor---a medical license hung on her wall. She says she was convincing and had great bedside manner.