Illegal liposuction victim comes forward, says medical works disfigured her

TAMPA, Fla. - "So I just listened to music and she started working on me," said the 28-year-old victim who paid thousands of dollars for an hourglass figure. "I knew something was wrong because I was on the table for a long time."

The Tampa Bay area woman says she left Orozco Beauty Clinic with a lifetime of scars and burns.

"After 8 hours, I ran out of all the anesthesia that I could get so I started feeling when she was pushing the cannula in and out and sucking out the fat. It was excruciating. It was an unbelievable pain. I cried."

Her story makes you cringe---operated on by a doctor who did not have a medical license according to investigators.

She says the liposuction procedure caused terrible pain and an abscess on her right side.

"I had to go to the hospital just a few weeks afterwards because where my holes should have closed up, it didn't."

The victim thought Claudia Orozco was a doctor---a medical license hung on her wall. She says she was convincing and had great bedside manner.

But when her stomach started swelling she was scared.

"I would press on my stomach and I would have a flood, a flood of fluid coming out of me."

To make matters worse, the hospital sent her back to Orozco where she says the fake doctor mocked her infection.

"She said, your skin looks spoiled and started laughing. It seemed like it was a joke."

The burns on her hips make her think twice about going to the beach. She doesn't talk about them with friends.

"This is a couple thousand dollars that people are paying for a procedure like this to come out disfigured. It's not fair."

Tonight she's thankful Orozco is in jail for practicing medicine without a license. But wonders how many others suffered on her operating table.