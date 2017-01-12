17-year-old arrested for shooting at Tampa police officers

TAMPA, Fla. - Authorities arrested a 17-year-old, who is accused of firing a shot at police officers. The teenager was arrested late Tuesday night.



Tampa Police department officers responded to an east Tampa neighborhood about a report of a car burglary. Officers said they spotted three men, who were involved in the incident.



According to police, the 17-year-old suspect opened fire when officers tried to arrest him. He was later found hiding in a trash can. The two other suspects have not been arrested.



Maria Rivera lives in the neighborhood where the incident happened. She said she heard sirens and saw a large number of law enforcement officers in the neighborhood.



"I was hoping that nobody got hurt especially, especially the cops. I mean they've been killing cops and hurting cops like crazy," Rivera said.



The 17-year-old is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, auto burglary, loitering/prowling, and resisting officer without violence.



"We're lucky that our officers were not hurt. We have one suspect in custody. We're looking for two more," said Tampa Police Department Public Information Officer Steve Hegarty.



Like in this case, police want to remind people to call them if they see a crime happening in their neighborhood.



"I think that people very often are in a rush (and) they will leave their car door open or they'll leave valuables where somebody can see it," Hegarty said. "The thing that is very frustrating to us is the very simple thing of locking your car door -many people don't do that."