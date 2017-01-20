4-year-old child left on daycare bus

TAMPA - A 4-year-old girl was left behind in a daycare van after a flat tire caused everyone else to switch vehicles.

Friday morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a call saying a little girl had walked into the School District of Hillsborough County Transportation building looking lost.

There was a white van belonging to the Orient Road Child Development Center parked in front of the business with the door opened and a flat tire.

Erica Donaldson, the assistant director, confirmed the child was from their daycare, and must have been left behind when the vehicle broke down and the children were transferred to another bus earlier that morning.

There were four children total, three in car seats plus the 4-year-old who had fallen asleep in the back seat.

The driver of the vehicle and an adult passenger say they waited about 30 minutes for a replacement van to arrive, then moved the infants over to the new van without realizing the 4-year-old was left behind.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.