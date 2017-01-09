Australian man finally extradited to Polk County after fighting it for nearly six years

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - It took nearly five and a half years, but finally the man Sheriff Grady Judd said preyed on local children from half-way around the world is being brought to justice.

U.S. Marshal’s flew all the way to Australia just to pick him up.

Christopher Lobban arrived at Orlando International Airport on Friday and by Friday evening he was booked in the Polk County Jail.

“We will go to the ends of the earth to protect our children,” said Sheriff Grady Judd on Monday.

Judd finally has the accused pedophile in his jail after the exhausting extradition process.

ABC Action News brought you the original story more than a half decade ago.

Lobar is accused of a sick and twisted love affair with Robin Pagoria, a former Polk County Detention Deputy.

Investigators said they met on Spankfinder.com, and allegedly used two young girls she had access to to carry out their fantasies.

“He directed that these children be stripped nude, hand-cuffed and tied, and bent over a whipping bench and then beaten. And that’s exactly what happened,” Judd said.

Pagoria has since confessed, and while Lobban sat in an Australian jail, she took a plea deal: 20 years in prison in exchange for her testimony against him.

Meanwhile, Lobban fought extradition long and hard and apparently has the money to do it, claiming he hired three lawyers and at one time living large in a mansion.

But not anymore.

“Welcome to the United States, Christopher Lobban,” Judd said.

The first stop Friday night on his first ever trip to the states was at Central Book-in in Bartow.

Since the matter deals with the state department and U.S. Marshals, the feds took care of the pricey travel bill.

“You can’t hide,” he said.

Judd hopes it sends a loud and clear message.