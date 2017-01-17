8-year-old girl rescued after getting stuck inside chimney in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - An 8-year-old girl was rescued from a chimney in Clearwater Monday evening.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel and Clearwater Police responded to the vacant house at 546 Woodlawn St. after receiving a call shortly before 6 p.m.

Officials said the girl shimmied up a pole at the rear of the house, gained access to the roof and then either climbed into or fell into the chimney.

After firefighters realized that the chimney did not have the usual opening inside the house, they established communication with the girl and began meticulously chipping away at the outside of the chimney to gain access to her without causing her any injuries.

After about 35 minutes, she was rescued by firefighters through a small hole that they created.

Other than a bruised knee, she did not have any injuries and did not need medical treatment at a hospital.

"Obviously the crews from several stations, they stepped up, and did a phenomenal job getting her out of the chimney," Clearwater Fire Rescue Assistant Chief John Klinefelter said.

Authorities said this appears to be an accident.