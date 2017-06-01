T-Mobile employee steals sex video from woman's phone

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A T-Mobile employee was arrested Friday after police say he sent himself a sexually explicit video of a customer.

At about 4:37 at the T-Mobile located at 9600 66th St. North in Pinellas Park, a woman walked in hoping to have her phone fixed.

She gave it to the employee, 25-year-old Roberto Sanchez-Ramos, with the understanding that he would reboot and reactivate the service on her phone.

Afterwards, she noticed that her email had been accessed and her sexually explicit video was sent to an email believed to belong to the store employee.

He was arrested and charged with offenses against computer users and scheme to defraud.