Are there sex offenders in your neighborhood? Check map of Tampa Bay area

Scroll down for interactive map.
Florida has over 26,000 sex offenders and sex predators who were convicted of sex crimes and are now living among us after serving time.
Sex offenders are required to register their permanent address with law enforcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement maintains a database with this information.
WFTS took the information and analyzed it. Here’s what we found.
The typical registered sex offender who is not currently incarcerated and lives in Florida:
With over 2,000, Orange County is home to more registered sex offenders than any other county, followed by Duval and Hillsborough counties.
In The Tampa Bay Area:
Citrus County: 299 sexual offenders and predators
Hillsborough County: 1,901 sexual offenders and predators
Hernando County: 396 sexual offenders and predators
Pasco County: 893 sexual offenders and predators
Pinellas County: 1,677 sexual offenders and predators
Polk County: 1,173 sexual offenders and predators
Manatee County: 461 sexual offenders and predators
Sarasota County: 436 sexual offenders and predators
The map below shows the permanent addresses sex offenders and predators have registered with the state.
Green markers indicate an address of a sex offender who is a minor
Yellow markers indicate the address of a sex offender
Red markers indicate addresses registered by sex predators