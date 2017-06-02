Are there sex offenders in your neighborhood? Check map of Tampa Bay area

Scroll down for interactive map.

Florida has over 26,000 sex offenders and sex predators who were convicted of sex crimes and are now living among us after serving time.

Sex offenders are required to register their permanent address with law enforcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement maintains a database with this information.



WFTS took the information and analyzed it. Here’s what we found.



The typical registered sex offender who is not currently incarcerated and lives in Florida:

Is most likely male. There are just 719 females among just over 26,000 offenders.

In most cases they victimized a minor. In more than 8 out of 10 cases the victim was a minor.

Is 50 years old.

Weighs 194 Lbs.

Is 5 feet and 9 inches.

Is most likely to have brown or black hair.

Most common first names: Michael, James, Robert, John

Most common last name: Smith, Williams, Johnson, Brown

With over 2,000, Orange County is home to more registered sex offenders than any other county, followed by Duval and Hillsborough counties.

In The Tampa Bay Area:

Citrus County: 299 sexual offenders and predators

Hillsborough County: 1,901 sexual offenders and predators

Hernando County: 396 sexual offenders and predators

Pasco County: 893 sexual offenders and predators

Pinellas County: 1,677 sexual offenders and predators

Polk County: 1,173 sexual offenders and predators

Manatee County: 461 sexual offenders and predators

Sarasota County: 436 sexual offenders and predators

The map below shows the permanent addresses sex offenders and predators have registered with the state.



Green markers indicate an address of a sex offender who is a minor

Yellow markers indicate the address of a sex offender

Red markers indicate addresses registered by sex predators