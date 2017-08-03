Youth pastor accused of molesting child in ministry

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies arrested a youth pastor accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl who knew him through his ministry that he runs out of his home.

Court documents say the girl was spending the weekend at 43-year-old Timothy Peterkin's home. After playing outside with some neighborhood children, she asked Peterkin for some medicinal cream for an allergic reaction on her legs. The report says Peterkin took the girl into his bathroom, applied the ointment and asked her to take her shorts off to see if the reaction was on other parts of her body. The pastor is then accused of placing the child on his lap and putting his hands in her underwear.

Peterkin didn't wish to speak with ABC Action News on camera or in detail about the accusations, saying he would be willing to talk after the legal process is handled. However, Peterkin did deny the allegations, saying he believes someone has a vendetta against him.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says, due to his position as a youth pastor, they are looking into the possibility of more victims.

