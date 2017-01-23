ABC Action News helps Bay area students in need get 500 new books

On a morning when a rainbow hovered over Mort Elementary School on Bearss Ave. in Tampa, ABC Action News delivered hundreds of brand new books to the school's media center.

"A lot of our children come to our school and are not ready to read," says Woodland Johnson, Principal of Mort Elementary.

Through our parent company Scripps, children all over the country were surprised with their very own books.

Collectively our campaign called, "If you give a child a book," raised more nearly $143 thousand to buy books for young students.

ABC Action News teamed up with the Junior League of Tampa to deliver 500 new books to local students.

"Many of these children especially in this neighborhood don't have access to reading their own books," says Nicole Hubbard, President of the Tampa Junior League.

Mort Elementary Student La Tiecea Hailey-Brown says reading is a gateway into unlocking a child's imagination and potential.

"When you read you see the movie play in your head. There is something different," she says.