Trump, Pence Inauguration: Schedule of events

On Friday, January 20 at noon, President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America. The 58th Presidential Inauguration includes many events and ceremonies across the city of Washington, D.C.

President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Pence will be sworn in on a platform in front of the Capitol.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to visit and celebrate the event.

America's Got Talent runner-up, Jackie Evancho, 16, will perform the National Anthem.

The Missouri State University Chorale and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform during the ceremony.

See the full Inauguration program here.

On Thursday, January 19, at 3:30 p.m., President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of the nation's veterans.

A "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" will be held at the Lincoln Memorial from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony will be Friday, January 20. The Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., opening remarks will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the swearing in will be held at noon by the Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr.

The Inaugural Gala is scheduled for Thursday night.

After the President-Elect is sworn in, the Inaugural Parade will begin around 3 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.

There are three official Inaugural balls planned for the night of the Inauguration starting at 7 p.m.

A National Prayer Service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, January 21.