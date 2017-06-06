Fired, 'disgruntled' employee kills 5 at Orlando workplace

THE LATEST: John Robert Neuman, 45, identified as gunman

Six people dead, including gunman

All five victims have been identified

Gunman killed himself

FBI & ATF investigating

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando

Situation is contained

Work-related incident

ORLANDO, Fla. -

A disgruntled former employee opened fire inside an Orlando area awning manufacturer on Monday, killing five workers there and then killing himself, officials said.

John Robert Neuman, 45, was identified as the gunman. He was armed with a large hunting knife and a gun but did not stab anyone, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a news conference. Demings said Neuman — who had been fired in April and had been previously accused of assaulting a co-worker — was not believed to be connected to any sort of terror organization. Demings characterized the shooting as a likely “workplace violence incident.”

When they arrived they found three men and a woman deceased. Another victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries. The gunman shot and killed himself. Seven other workers witnessed the shooting and were not hurt.

The five victims have been identified. They include Robert Snyder, 69, Brenda Motanez-Crespo, 44, Kevin Clark, 53, Jeffrey Roberts, 57 and Kevin Lawson, 46.

"He did not deserve this," Jena Skinner told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska about Snyder. "He was the nicest guy, he never had a harsh word for anybody, never a criticism. He was just a down to earth sweet, sweet man."

Skinner said Snyder played pool every day after work at Trick Shots a pool hall a few miles away from his office.

Just gut punched right now... there are no words," David Lunch said. "He was such a quiet unassuming guy, but he was very powerful, very well respected in the whole pool community."

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company’s bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead. My boss is dead,” Adams said after state and federal law enforcement authorities converged on the industrial park in Orlando.

Neuman was accused of battering a co-worker in June 2014, however, he was not charged, the sheriff said. The alleged victim in that incident was not among the victims Monday, Demings said.

The FBI was called on scene in regards to the shooting but said that they do not believe the shooting was terrorism related. ATF also responded to help the Orange County Sheriff's Department with the investigation.

Fiamma Inc. calls itself one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles.

The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northwest of downtown. Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11 when a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

On Monday, Governor Rick Scott released the following statement regarding the shooting incident in Orlando:

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson added, “The city of Orlando, which is still healing from the Pulse massacre, has seen too much violence this past year. We must do more to address mental health issues in this country.”