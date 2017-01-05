ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Three years into his first term, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman decides he would like another four years in office.

Kriseman filed for re-election Thursday, citing his efforts to tackle serious issues and make a positive impact in every part of the city with the voters' help.

"I'm asking the citizens of St. Petersburg to continue the progress of the past three years," Kriseman said in a statement. "Working together, we've taken on the serious issues and made a positive impact in all corners of our city."

St. Petersburg's municipal primary is set for Aug. 29 and the general city election is Nov. 7.

Kriseman's first term has been marked by efforts to resolve the stalemate with the Tampa Bay Rays, moving forward with a community-based plan to build a new pier, hiring a new police chief, and finding the needed funds for construction of a new police station.

Kriseman has received the endorsements of U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and newly elected Congressman Charlie Crist for his re-election bid.; Kriseman said in the statement.