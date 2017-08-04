Eclipse times by location in Tampa Bay Area: When to start watching, maximum coverage & end times

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The excitement surrounding the solar eclipse is building and we're all counting down until Monday, August 21.

While the Tampa Bay Area is not in the path of totality, we will still see a partial eclipse. Some areas could see up to 84.5% (Inverness) of the sun covered by the moon.

We've made a chart of the start times, max coverage and end times of the solar eclipse by location in the Tampa Bay Area.

Look for your town or city below and make sure you grab those NASA approved eclipse glasses before August 21 gets here! Happy Solar Eclipse Viewing!