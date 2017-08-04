Eclipse 2017: How to safely capture the best photos of the solar eclipse

Smartphone, DSLR photographing tips

Kelly Bazzle
10:45 AM, Aug 4, 2017
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The countdown is on! On Monday, August 21, Americans will be looking up (with safety glasses on) to catch a glimpse of the upcoming solar eclipse. 

But what if you want to snap some photos and document the astronomical event. We've got you covered if you're just using your smart phone or using a DSLR camera. 

NASA has released some information on taking the best photos of the eclipse with your smartphone, however, they have not made recommendations about how to safely photograph the eclipse due to unsafe outcomes. They have published a full PDF document with tips. Check it out here

But first, they want to make sure you're being safe before you start looking up and snapping photos. 

There are ways you can damage your smartphone lens, so just to be safe, make sure you cover your camera lens with a solar filter during the moments before and after totality when the sunlight is still blinding. This will give you the best image of the solar disk. You can use one of the ISO-certified sun-viewing glasses to cover your smartphone lens too. (best option)

One thing to remember, smartphones were never designed to do sun and moon photography. Another reason most people with smartphones will be using telephoto lens systems to zoom in on the eclipse. 

If you're using a Digital SLR camera, make sure you purchase a solar filter for your camera to protect your eyes and your camera. 

Nikon has published a guide on how to photograph a solar eclipse. If you own a Nikon DSLR, this will be a great tool to make sure you get it right on August 21. Click here to check it out

Nikon suggests using a full-aperture solar filter when photographing the eclipse. 

Canon also offers many suggestions for filters, lenses and how to support your camera. Read more here

