13-year-old bicyclist critically injured in hit and run on U.S. 41

Ken Knight
1:05 PM, Jan 1, 2017
RUSKIN, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy riding a bicyclist was critically injured in a hit and run traffic crash on U.S 41 in Ruskin Saturday night, officials said. 

A green 2000 to 2006 Chevrolet Suburban was headed south on U.S. 41 in the inside lane when 13-year-old Cameron Fuller of Ruskin attempted to cross the road on a bicycle.

The Chevy SUV failed to stop after it collided with the bicycle on U.S. 41 south of State Road 674 shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

Cameron was flown to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. 

The Chevrolet Suburban is expected to have damage in the area of the left front headlight, a FHP report states. 

State troopers are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (813) 631-4020 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

