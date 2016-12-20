Truck, expensive tools stolen from father of six

The sound of a running chainsaw is annoying to most of us, but it's sweet music to James Saunders, who wasn't sure he'd be able to work this morning.

"It's crazy; a real low-life," he said.

As the owner of a small tree-clearing business, that's what he thinks of the person who stole his black Ford 250, on Kingsway Road in Seffner.

The crime happened in under five minutes while Saunders was working hard just a couple of feet away. The thief took off with the truck, an iPhone and wallet, but most importantly his tools.

"You ruin someone's livelihood. That's how I make my living," explained Saunders.

He dialed 9-1-1 and couldn't help but think of the impact to his family.

"It's going to be hard making it this year at Christmas," he said.

Around $18,000 in tools was stolen from inside his truck; now he's relying on a dump truck to pay his bills. But his dump truck isn't reliable and the money he'll have to pay to replace those valuable tools inside his truck means he'll have to cut down on gifts.

His son, who works in the family business, admitted to one mistake he hopes you won't make as well.

"We regret not locking the door and that's something we can learn in the future," said James Olsen.

They're optimistic someone will recognize their truck and call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"We might not be able to do anything; the cops might not catch you but karma will," said Olsen.