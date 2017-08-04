Florida's Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekend: Everything you need to know

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Back-to-school sales tax holiday is right around the corner.

Starting August 4th at 12:01 a.m. qualifying items will be exempt from sales tax. The tax free holiday ends August 6th at 11:59 p.m.

Items exempt from tax include:

School supplies selling for $15 or less

Clothes, shoes and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

Personal computer and computer accessories for noncommercial use selling for $750 or less

The sales tax holiday weekend does not apply to rentals or leases of eligible items, repairs or alterations of eligible items, or eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

Click here for more details on Florida's Back to School Sales Tax Holiday