Florida's Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekend: Everything you need to know

Jessica Rodriguez
9:58 AM, Jul 19, 2017
12:47 PM, Aug 4, 2017

We hit the stores in search of the best bargains during Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Starting August 4 at 12:01 a.m. qualifying items will be exempt from sales tax. The tax free holiday ends August 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Pleasant, Matt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Back-to-school sales tax holiday is right around the corner.

Starting  August 4th at 12:01 a.m. qualifying items will be exempt from sales tax. The tax free holiday ends August 6th at 11:59 p.m. 

Items exempt from tax include:

  • School supplies selling for $15 or less
  • Clothes, shoes and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item
  • Personal computer and computer accessories for noncommercial use selling for $750 or less 

RELATED: Back to School Information by County

The sales tax holiday weekend does not apply to rentals or leases of eligible items, repairs or alterations of eligible items, or eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport. 

Click here for more details on Florida's Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top