Making your resume stand out above the rest in 2017

Resume trends change quickly making it difficult for applicants to tell what it takes to get yours past the company gate keeper. According to the experts at Money.com not all of the rules are changing.

Pick a sleek, clean font, possibly add a pop of color. Keep writing crisp and be brief.

The top one third of your resume must stand out. It's what the hiring managers look at before deciding if they'll read the rest. Point them to a sample of your work maybe on Linkedin or your personal website.

You want to drop the objection paragraph and focus on your brand. Think of it as a qualification summary. What you can do for your employer should take up the most valuable space on your resume.

Make sure you emphasize key skills. You want to spell out the skills that match the needs of each job description. Toss out the soft skills like the over used fast learner and hard worker descriptions.

Pull out a stand alone paragraph highlighting accomplishments. Include promotions, how you saved the company money or executed a major project. The template Money.com published can be seen on their website.