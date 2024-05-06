Watch Now
NewsWorld

Actions

American soldier detained in Russia on theft charges

A U.S. official confirms that Russia has detained an American soldier on theft charges.
The Senate Building in Kremlin
Pavel Golovkin/AP
The Russian national flag on top of the Senate Building in the Kremlin.
The Senate Building in Kremlin
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 15:41:49-04

During a White House briefing Monday, National Security Council Coordinator John F. Kirby confirmed that Russian officials have detained a U.S. soldier.

“I can't really say much about it right now,” said Kirby. “But we are aware of this case.”

According to CNN, on May 2, a staff sergeant was detained and is now in pretrial custody under suspicion of theft. He had been stationed in South Korea and voluntarily traveled to Russia. The report states that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow wants to see the soldier and has told his family he's been detained.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.