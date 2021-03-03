Who Will Replace Alex Trebek On ‘Jeopardy!’? Aaron Rodgers And Other Celebrities Taking Turns As Guest Hosts

Who will replace Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!”? It’s what every fan of the TV show has been wondering, and there’s finally some news. Several guest hosts are lined up for the season, including award-winning journalists and distinguished figures. And the show will be giving back — with a contribution to a charity chosen by the current guest host, amounting to the cumulative winnings of all competing contestants during their tenure.

Ken Jennings replaced Trebek as host on “Jeopardy!” for six weeks following his death in November 2020, but Jenning’s stint ended on February 19. Thanks to COVID-19 in the Los Angeles area making some guest hosts reluctant to shoot, the game show’s executive producer Mike Richards is currently taking on the role.

The show’s official website has revealed a schedule of guest hosts for the rest of the season.

Katie Couric

First up, starting March 8 is journalist, former Yahoo! global news anchor and New York Times award-winning author Katie Couric. She becomes the first woman ever to host “Jeopardy!”.

Of her upcoming guest host stint, which runs until March 19, Couric said, “It is such a thrill to be here guest hosting a show I’ve watched for years, and a real honor to help as we recover after Alex.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mehmet Oz

Taking over from March 22 to April 2 is Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning “The Doctor Oz Show.” An attending physician at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia Medical Center, he’s written over 400 original publications, book chapters and medical books, and continues to perform heart surgery.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will join “Jeopardy!” as guest host from April 5 to April 16. The Super Bowl MVP and 9-time Pro Bowl selection should feel quite at home in the role, being a celebrity “Jeopardy!” champion himself after taking part in the show in 2015.

Associated Press

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper is another celebrity lined up to host “Jeopardy!” The multi-award-winning anchor of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” and host of the streaming show “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” has topped the New York Times bestseller list and appears as a regular correspondent for CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Savannah Guthrie

“TODAY” co-anchor and NBC News legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie is another celebrity guest host to look out for in the near future. Guthrie is the ambassador of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation’s Hidden Heroes campaign and a New York Times bestselling author for her children’s books “Princesses Wear Pants” and “Princesses Save the World.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mayim Bialik

Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory” and currently starring in “Call Me Kat” on Fox, is another “Jeopardy!” guest host to look forward to. Bialik recently launched her own podcast on mental health, called “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Bill Whitaker

Bill Whitaker, journalist and “60 Minutes” correspondent, won the Radio Television Digital News Association’s highest honor, the Paul White Award for career achievement, in 2018. He’s stepping up to replace Alex Trebek for a bit in the “Jeopardy!” host role later this season.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Sanjay Gupta

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN chief medical correspondent and associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University, has won multiple Emmy awards covering some of the most important health stories in the U.S. and around the world. But he’s taking some time out from all that to guest host “Jeopardy!” this season.

Rich Fury/Invision/AP

There’s no doubt that Alex Trebek will never be forgotten — the lifelong conservationist hosted the show for 37 years (holding a Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by one announcer) and is beloved by millions of fans across the world.

But the widespread love for him didn’t stop people wondering about who will replace Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy!” — and now we have an answer. Several answers, in fact. What guest host are you looking forward to the most? And is there anybody not on the list you’d like to see fill Trebek’s shoes?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.