VIDEO: Bradenton community experiences damage after a storm, possible landspout

BRADENTON|FLA. — According to the Manatee County Government Safety Department, Swan Lake Village & Chateau Village, a community of manufactured and mobile homes, experienced storm damage this afternoon during a thunderstorm.

The Nation Weather Service released a statement saying the damage was caused by a downburst that prompted a brief rotation in the storm and was strong enough to possibly cause a brief landspout.

Brandenton storm damage to mobile home

The Southern Manatee Fire Department and the Cedar Hammock Fire Department responded to the emergency, reporting no injuries. However, the assessment of the damage is still taking place.