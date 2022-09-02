Watch Now
VIDEO: Bradenton community experiences damage after a storm, possible landspout

Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 02, 2022
BRADENTON|FLA. — According to the Manatee County Government Safety Department, Swan Lake Village & Chateau Village, a community of manufactured and mobile homes, experienced storm damage this afternoon during a thunderstorm.

The Nation Weather Service released a statement saying the damage was caused by a downburst that prompted a brief rotation in the storm and was strong enough to possibly cause a brief landspout.

The Southern Manatee Fire Department and the Cedar Hammock Fire Department responded to the emergency, reporting no injuries. However, the assessment of the damage is still taking place.

