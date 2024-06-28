Tropical depression two forms east of the Windward Islands

MIAMI, Fla. — A low-pressure system more than 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands became the second tropical depression of the Atlantic Hurricane season Friday afternoon.

The system is expected to move westward at 15-20 miles per hour and approach the Windward Islands as soon as the end of this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches may be required for the islands as early as Friday night or early Saturday.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Jason Adams said, "The system will likely become our next tropical depression or storm late Friday or Saturday. It is about 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is most likely going to impact them by Monday as a tropical storm or hurricane."

If T.D. 2 becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Beryl.

He also said another disturbance behind that system could develop, but it is not a threat to anyone at this time.



The ABC Action News weather team is tracking tropical developments in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.



Latest Tropical Update June 28th Tracking the Tropics | June 28, morning update

