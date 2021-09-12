Tropical disturbance has 90% chance of becoming cyclone says NHC

A new disturbance in the Gulf has a 90% chance of being upgraded to a cyclone according to the NHC.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Bay of Campeche have increased overnight and are showing signs of organization.

Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves northwestward and then northward near the coast of northeastern Mexico.

Additional development is possible through the middle of next week if the system remains over water, and interests along the western and northwestern Gulf coast should monitor the progress of this disturbance as watches may be required for portions of the coasts of northeastern Mexico and Texas later this morning or this afternoon.

An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is working to investigate the system Sunday morning.